 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Detroit Red Wings (11:00 a.m.)

It’s a Colorado Avalanche gameday!

By Evan Liu
@LLou1e
/ new
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Avalanche: 39-22-6

The Opponent: Detroit Red Wings 30-28-9

Time: 11:00 a.m. MT

Watch: Altitude, NHL Network, BSD

Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950

Opponent’s Beat: Winging It In Motown

Grab a coffee. You might need it, especially if you are still not used to these morning games like myself! Nonetheless, the Avs wrap up their four-game Eastern Canadian road trip back state-side against an old foe, the Red Wings. Can the Avs wrap up a perfect road trip and win their fifth straight game? Find out with your community peers here!

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup:

Evan Rodrigues — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin
Denis Malgin — JT Compher — Mikko Rantanen
Andrew Cogliano — Lars Eller — Logan O’Connor
Alex Galchenyuk — Alex Newhook — Matt Nieto

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Bowen Byram
Jack Johnson — Brad Hunt

Detroit Red Wings Projected Lineup:

Pius Suter — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Dominik Kubalik — Andrew Copp — David Perron
Filip Zadina — Joe Veleno — Jonatan Berggren
Adam Erne — Austin Czarnik — Alex Chiassonvinsson

Jake Walman — Mortiz Seider
Olli Maata — Jordan Oesterle
Simon Edvinsson — Robert Hagg

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!

Loading comments...