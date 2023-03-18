Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Detroit Red Wings (11:00 a.m.)

Grab a coffee. You might need it, especially if you are still not used to these morning games like myself! Nonetheless, the Avs wrap up their four-game Eastern Canadian road trip back state-side against an old foe, the Red Wings. Can the Avs wrap up a perfect road trip and win their fifth straight game? Find out with your community peers here!
Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup:
Evan Rodrigues — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin
Denis Malgin — JT Compher — Mikko Rantanen
Andrew Cogliano — Lars Eller — Logan O’Connor
Alex Galchenyuk — Alex Newhook — Matt Nieto
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Bowen Byram
Jack Johnson — Brad Hunt
Detroit Red Wings Projected Lineup:
Pius Suter — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Dominik Kubalik — Andrew Copp — David Perron
Filip Zadina — Joe Veleno — Jonatan Berggren
Adam Erne — Austin Czarnik — Alex Chiassonvinsson
Jake Walman — Mortiz Seider
Olli Maata — Jordan Oesterle
Simon Edvinsson — Robert Hagg
Loading comments...