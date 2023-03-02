Avs shooting for victory with help from lucky charm helmet sponsor

Less than one month has passed since the Colorado Avalanche and Kiewit Corporation announced an agreement that couples one of North America’s leading engineering and construction outfits with the 2022-2023 Stanley Cup champions.

The partnership is a multi-year sponsorship agreement that includes the company’s official decal on the team helmets, plus Avalanche away, home, and alternative uniforms, as described in a team press release dated February 9.

Kiewit takes center ice tonight as the official helmet decal sponsor for the NHL’s Colorado @Avalanche.



We are excited to have our brand displayed on the team’s helmets as its Official Construction and Engineering Partner and look forward to supporting the 2022 Champions. pic.twitter.com/ckMIthM4Cb — Kiewit (@kiewit) February 9, 2023

Kiewit is said to own a deep commitment to safety and supporting mental health awareness. They promote wellness through their “what’s ‘under the hat’” campaign within the building and engineering sector.

The decals are visible to fans and broadcast viewers during games and those lucky to catch a practice session. More so, since the formal announcement, the Avs have been on a tear. Since the debut of the updated helmet, Colorado has run up an admirable 7-3 record.

While some fans and this scribe may say that good luck has magically arrived since the deal was consummated, wise die-hard followers will say otherwise ... the return of key players from the club’s Injured Reserve List has much more to do with the team’s recent surge up their table.

Last night, the Avs tackled the just as boiling-hot Devils in front of another spirited hometown crowd in center-city Denver. New Jersey was 7-2-1 in their past 10 games and sits in second place in the competitive Metropolitan Division.

Like Colorado, the Devils are going for broke to secure a playoff spot before their regular season closes on April 13. This past Sunday, they secured the services of winger Timo Meier in a headline-worthy trade with the fading San Jose Sharks. However, the star was still recovering from an injury and did not suit up for the showdown in Ball Arena.

According to the Devils’ front office, Meier did practice with his new teammates yesterday, however, wore a ‘non-contact’ jersey. Sounds like another stroke of luck tapped the shoulders of Denver’s home side,

That said, despite his absence, every team in the lead still enjoys trying to knock the Avs off of their skates. The Devils did just that in a wild 7-5 win.

Now your turn Avs’ faithful. What are your postgame thoughts about last night’s matchup? Who on the Devils’ roster made your knees shake? Share your views and even thoughts about luck in the comments area below.

