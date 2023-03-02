Open Thread: Trade Deadline 2023

24 hours after the publishing of this article, the NHL Trade Deadline will slam shut. And boy, have we seen so many ridiculous moves already.

Kyle Dubas and the Toronto Maple Leafs have made several moves to bring in key players such as Ryan O’Reilly, Noel Accari, Luke Schenn, and others. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers have made moves themselves to bring in Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane.

The arms race out East is proof it will be a bloodbath in the playoffs in a little over a month’s time and whoever wins the conference will be beaten up. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche in retrospect has been quiet compared to others across the league.

The Avs have made a couple of moves themselves, most recently trading for Lars Eller who made his debut Wednesday night in the 7-5 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Other moves Chris MacFarland has made include bringing back both Jack Johnson and Matt Nieto from the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks respectively.

With the number of moves already happening and several names off the board, we may not see much in these final 24 hours before the trade deadline closes. However, it’s not out of the realm of possibility of teams being done yet.

We will see how it all plays out by Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, we at Mile High Hockey will have you covered. Starting Friday morning at 8 a.m. MT, we will be going live for a special episode of the Mile High Hockey Lab on our YouTube channel.

We will talk about all the trades we’ve seen so far and react if any other moves occur both with the Avs and across the league. Be sure to check it out and follow along with us there and here too as the window winds down!

