Morning Flurries: Makar second star of the week, also out with injury

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
Colorado Avalanche v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images

Although he wasn’t able to participate in the tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks Cale Makar was named second star of the week for his efforts on the eastern Canadian road trip where he scored nine points. Makar is out day-to-day with what has been deemed a minor lower body injury.

  • With only a month left of the regular season it’s time to start scoreboard watching for playoff positioning and potential Western Conference matchups. [MileHighHockey]
  • Bowen Byram was recently on a CBS local news sports program discussing his season and the Colorado Avalanche’s pursuit of repeating a Stanley Cup championship.

Down Below

  • The bracket is set for the NCAA men’s hockey tournament which kicks off on Thursday, the DU Pioneers and Avalanche prospect Sean Behrens will face off against Cornell and fellow prospect Matt Stienburg in the first round of the Manchester regional at 5:30 p.m. ET.
  • Jesse Compher added to the family trophy case with a Wisconsin NCAA women’s hockey championship.
  • New Philadelphia Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere’s son is in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

