Morning Flurries: Makar second star of the week, also out with injury

Although he wasn’t able to participate in the tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks Cale Makar was named second star of the week for his efforts on the eastern Canadian road trip where he scored nine points. Makar is out day-to-day with what has been deemed a minor lower body injury.
⭐️⭐️ @Cmakar8 (1-8—9) co-led the NHL in points and assists, recording his third and fourth three-assist outings of the season – tops among all defensemen – while helping the @Avalanche extend their win streak to five.#NHLStats: https://t.co/GwANMS0jqM pic.twitter.com/BWRWePrLwf— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 20, 2023
- With only a month left of the regular season it’s time to start scoreboard watching for playoff positioning and potential Western Conference matchups. [MileHighHockey]
- Bowen Byram was recently on a CBS local news sports program discussing his season and the Colorado Avalanche’s pursuit of repeating a Stanley Cup championship.
- The bracket is set for the NCAA men’s hockey tournament which kicks off on Thursday, the DU Pioneers and Avalanche prospect Sean Behrens will face off against Cornell and fellow prospect Matt Stienburg in the first round of the Manchester regional at 5:30 p.m. ET.
The 2023 NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament field is set. https://t.co/L4AIS7fguq— Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) March 19, 2023
- Jesse Compher added to the family trophy case with a Wisconsin NCAA women’s hockey championship.
Jesse Compher got what she came for #WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/Ymo60w9eaX— Nicole Haase (@NicoleHaase) March 19, 2023
- New Philadelphia Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere’s son is in the headlines for the wrong reasons.
Carson Briere, the son of Flyers GM Daniel Briere, is facing criminal charges after a surveillance video appeared to show him pushing an empty wheelchair down a set of stairs.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 20, 2023
More details:https://t.co/kzLEMUaS0Z
