Jared Bednar signed to an extension

The head coach position of the Colorado Avalanche is off the market.

The club announced Tuesday afternoon the extension of head coach Jared Bednar, who will remain at the helm behind the bench. It was announced as a new three-year deal for the man in charge.

Bednar’s extension comes rightfully so as he is coming off winning the Stanley Cup last season with the Avs. He is still the only head coach to win championships in the ECHL, AHL, and NHL.

The 51-year-old will roll into the next three years and end the extension in 2027, over 10 years after his start behind the bench at Ball Arena in 2016/17. He came in after the departure of Patrick Roy just before the start of training camp in the 16/17 season. Expectations weren’t high for him to start, but boy has he turned around this organization.

The man in charge will continue his run as one of the NHL’s most-tenured coaches with one team as well. He is currently third on the list, behind only Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who he defeated in the cup final. With the window to win another cup still wide open for the near future, his continued experience, poise, and wittiness behind the bench will give the Avs plenty of more chances to work in the same system and compete every season.

He hoists a 281-190-52 record as the winningest coach in Avalanche history in such a successful period for his team. He’ll only keep increasing his record for the next few years and who knows if anyone will beat it at this point. A new almost $5 million a year deal will help with the cause.

Hearing Jared Bednar’s extension will pay him just shy of $5 mil per season when the extension kicks in with Colorado. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 21, 2023

Congratulations to Bednar for such an incredible achievement and for continuing his stay in Colorado. What do we think? Let us know in the comments below!