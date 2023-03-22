Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 41-22-6 The Opponent: Pittsburgh Penguins (34-26-10) Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: TNT, Sportsnet, TVAS Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Pensburgh

Coming off a sixth straight victory and a fresh new extension for Coach Jared Bednar, the Colorado Avalanche are riding high into Ball Arena to face a Pittsburgh Penguins team that has struggled to maintain its chances at a wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Despite the continued excellence of Sidney Crosby and a resurgent season from Evgeni Malkin, the Pens desperately need to spoil Colorado’s streak to stay afloat. But the Avs need the win too if they want to keep pushing for the top spot in the Central Division. MacKinnon v Crosby in the battle of the buddies could only mean more for their teams if it were happening in June.

COLORADO AVALANCHE PROJECTED LINEUP

Denis Malgin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Valeri Nichushkin — J.T. Compher — Alex Newhook

Andrew Cogliano — Lars Eller — Logan O’Connor

Matt Nieto — Darren Helm — Alex Galchenyuk

Devon Toews — Bowen Byram

Samuel Girard — Jack Johnson

Kurtis MacDermid — Brad Hunt

Alexandar Georgiev

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS PROJECTED LINEUP

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Jason Zucker - Evgeni Malkin - Rickard Rakell

Danton Heinen - Ryan Poehling - Mikael Granlund

Drew O’Connor - Jeff Carter - Josh Archibald

P.O. Joseph - Kris Letang

Brian Dumoulin - Chad Ruhwedel

Mark Friedman - Taylor Fedun

Tristan Jarry

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!