Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes (7:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 41-23-6 The Opponent: Arizona Coyotes (27-33-12) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, Bally Sports Arizona, ESPN+ Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Five for Howling

As the burgundy and blue continue their division-heavy end-of-the-regular season schedule, they begin their home-and-home weekend series with their Central Division foe, the Coyotes. The first match is at home at Ball Arena before the pair of teams travel to the desert for the rematch and conclusion to the season series.

In the last couple of seasons, the reigning champions have had trouble with the plucky rebuilding Coyotes. Still expected to contend for the Conor Bedard lottery Arizona has played well in particular since the All-Star Break and is 6-1-3 in their last 10 games. With a win in their last meeting less than two weeks ago the Avalanche are 1-1 in the season series and hope to put their stamp of victory over the Coyotes once the weekend has concluded.

Look for the returns of Cale Makar and, surprise, Erik Johnson!

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup

Denis Malgin (81) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Alex Newhook (18) - J.T. Compher (37) - Val Nichushkin (13)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Lars Eller (20) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Matt Nieto (83) - Darren Helm (43) - Alex Galchenyuk (47)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Bowen Byram (4)

Jack Johnson (3) - Erik Johnson (6)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Arizona Coyotes Projected Lineup

Clayton Keller (9) - Barrett Hayton (29) - Nick Schmaltz (8)

Matias Maccelli (63) - Jack McBain (22) - Lawson Crouse (67)

Milos Kelemen (21) - Travis Boyd (72) - Christian Fischer (36)

Liam O’Brien (38) - Laurent Dauphin (26) - Bokondji Imama (15)

Juuso Valimaki (4) - Michael Kesserling (5)

Patrik Nemeth (2) - J.J. Moser (90)

Connor Mackey (12) - Victor Soderstrom (77)

Karel Vejmelka (70)

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!