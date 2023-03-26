Preview: Rock the Mullett

Colorado Avalanche: (42-23-6) The Opponent: Arizona Coyotes (27-34-12) Time: 1:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, Bally Sports Arizona, NHLNet Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Five for Howling

After a day of rest our heroes are back at it in a rematch with the Arizona Coyotes, this time hoping to rock at Mullett Arena in the final meeting between these two teams. The Colorado Avalanche look to build off their 3-1 win from Friday night but also need a quicker start as they let the Coyotes hang around a bit too long again.

The game begins another back-to-back set for the Avalanche as they travel to visit the Anaheim Ducks tomorrow night. There are two more back-to-backs remaining once this one is concluded which makes for a busy final three weeks of the regular season.

Following the short practice in Denver before departing on a flight to the desert, Jared Bednar indicated that Evan Rodrigues was likely to play assuming he still feels good in the morning. Cale Makar took a maintenance day off of practice but is also expected to play. Alex Galchenyuk was reassigned back to the Colorado Eagles following Friday’s game and obviously comes out of the lineup as a result. Alexandar Georgiev and Jonas Johansson are expected to split starts over the next two games as well.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup

Val Nichushkin (13) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Alex Newhook (18) - J.T. Compher (37) - Evan Rodrigues (9)

Matt Nieto (83) - Lars Eller (20) - Denis Malgin (81)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Darren Helm (43) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Bowen Byram (4)

Jack Johnson (3) - Erik Johnson (6)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Arizona Coyotes Projected Lineup

Clayton Keller (9) - Barrett Hayton (29) - Nick Schmaltz (8)

Matias Maccelli (63) - Jack McBain (22) - Lawson Crouse (67)

Liam O’Brien (38) - Travis Boyd (72) - Christian Fischer (36)

Milo’s Kelemen (21) - Nathan Smith (13) - Brett Ritchie (23)

Juuso Valimaki (4) - Michael Kesserling (5)

Patrik Nemeth (2) - J.J. Moser (90)

Connor Mackey (12) - Victor Soderstrom (77)

Karel Vejmelka (70)