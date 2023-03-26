Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes (1 p.m. MT)

Colorado Avalanche: (42-23-6) The Opponent: Arizona Coyotes (27-34-12) Time: 1:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, Bally Sports Arizona, NHLNet Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Five for Howling

Following the short practice in Denver before departing on a flight to the desert, Jared Bednar indicated that Evan Rodrigues was likely to play for the Colorado Avalanche assuming he still feels good in the morning. Cale Makar took a maintenance day off of practice but is also expected to play. Alex Galchenyuk was reassigned back to the Colorado Eagles following Friday’s game and obviously comes out of the lineup as a result. Alexandar Georgiev and Jonas Johansson are expected to split starts over the next two games as well.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup

Val Nichushkin (13) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Alex Newhook (18) - J.T. Compher (37) - Evan Rodrigues (9)

Matt Nieto (83) - Lars Eller (20) - Denis Malgin (81)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Darren Helm (43) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Bowen Byram (4)

Jack Johnson (3) - Erik Johnson (6)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Arizona Coyotes Projected Lineup

Clayton Keller (9) - Barrett Hayton (29) - Nick Schmaltz (8)

Matias Maccelli (63) - Jack McBain (22) - Lawson Crouse (67)

Liam O’Brien (38) - Travis Boyd (72) - Christian Fischer (36)

Milo’s Kelemen (21) - Nathan Smith (13) - Brett Ritchie (23)

Juuso Valimaki (4) - Michael Kesserling (5)

Patrik Nemeth (2) - J.J. Moser (90)

Connor Mackey (12) - Victor Soderstrom (77)

Karel Vejmelka (70)

Follow along with the tweets and comments!