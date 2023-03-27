Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks (8:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche have made the quick trip from Arizona to Anaheim for a late-night matchup with the Ducks on the heels of last night’s shootout victory over the Arizona Coyotes. The last time these two teams met, the Ducks bested the Avalanche 5-3. The Avalanche will have won nine of their previous ten games if they secure a victory this evening.

The hockey community was quick to point out that the Avalanche had the most manageable schedule heading into march, at least in terms of the strength of their opponents. They have taken advantage of a weaker late program, but this month of hockey has arguably been their best since last season’s playoffs outside their competition.

They have the league’s hottest powerplay, scoring in 11 straight games. That includes time without Cale Makar. Makar is the glue to the first powerplay unit for the Avalanche and elevates it from dangerous to legendary. He and Erik Johnson’s return to the lineup benefit every player in the defensive group, as having nearly the entire group allows for a more even distribution of ice time. No more 30-minute nights for Makar, hopefully.

Projected Lineup:

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Alex Newhook — J.T. Compher — Evan Rodrigues

Denis Malgin — Lars Eller — Matt Nieto

Andrew Cogliano — Darren Helm — Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Bowen Byram

Jack Johnson — Erik Johnson

