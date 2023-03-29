Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild (8:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 44-23-6 The Opponent: Minnesota Wild (43-22-9) Time: 8:00 p.m. MT Watch: TNT Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Hockey Wilderness

The Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche are set for a monumental matchup to determine the top dog in the Central Division tonight at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. Can Colorado reclaim their divisional throne? Or will the Wild send the champs a message? The Avalanche have not lost to the Wild this season and won the last showdown 3-2.

Colorado has their best look yet at taking first place in the Central with a victory this evening. Ball Arena should be roaring as much as it has since last year’s playoff run. This is what it’s all about late in the regular season. Two outstanding teams vying for divisional supremacy with few games left to do so. Can’t we bust out the pompoms early?

The Avalanche could secure a season sweep of the Wild tonight, something Colorado hasn’t achieved since the 2017-2018 season. All signs point to this being a fast-paced and high-octane matchup likely to be full of momentum swings. Hopefully, the Avalanche can fall back on their experience and roll with the emotional pendulum that comes with a playoff atmosphere. That’s what we will get tonight. Regarding my headline, I’ll let Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar lay it out for you!

Cale Makar thinks Colorado is the State of Hockey #NHLOnTNT #mnwild pic.twitter.com/4Rccv63BLd — Minnesota Hockey (@MinnyHockey) October 12, 2022

Projected Lineup:

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Alex Newhook — J.T. Compher — Evan Rodrigues

Denis Malgin — Lars Eller — Matt Nieto

Andrew Cogliano — Darren Helm — Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Bowen Byram

Jack Johnson — Erik Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Minny is a well-rounded club and not one carried by elite performances from Karill Kaprisov, who has been out for some time. They are 7-1-2 in their last ten games and have gotten excellent goalkeeping as of late. Marc Andre Fleury has found the fountain of youth this season, winning eight of his last ten starts, but that feels unsustainable. Filip Gustavsson has also been good, winning six of his last ten starts. If the Wild steal games in the playoffs on the back of their netminding, they may prove a real threat in the west.

Watch on young Matt Boldy, who scored his first career hat trick against the Seattle Kraken in the Wilds’ last contest. He’s logged an assist against the Avalanche in each of their previous two meetings and is the player with which Bowen Byram dropped the mitts.

GOOD LORD MATT BOLDY pic.twitter.com/RaRqyr7XwE — sam (@jostycurls) February 16, 2023

Projected Lineup:

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matthew Boldy

Brandon Duhaime — Frederick Gaudreau — Oskar Sundqvist

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jacob Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Mathew Dumba

Jon Merrill — Alex Goligoski

Filip Gustavsson

Note: The Wild will be without their most dynamic performer, Kirill Kaprizov, who has been out since March 8 with a lower-body injury.

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!