Avs trade for Gustav Rydahl to conclude trade deadline

The Colorado Avalanche is done with trades. In fact, they did not do anything at the NHL level for transactions.

But, they did make a move at the AHL level. It involves Anton Blidh, as his time in Colorado has come to a close not even a year into his tenure as an Av. He is traded to the New York Rangers for Gustav Rydahl.

Minor trade incoming: Gustav Rydahl goes from the NYR to COL for Anton Blidh — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) March 3, 2023

Rydahl has spent all of his time in the AHL and does not yet have an NHL game under his belt. With the Hartford Wolf Pack this year in his first year in North America playing hockey, he has seven goals and eight assists in 40 games.

Meanwhile, Blidh has six goals and six assists in 36 games with the Eagles. The straight swap doesn’t seem to be a loss for either side and is simple enough for both teams. Rydahl plays very similarly to Blidh, as a gritty winger who can get feisty if needed. The 28-year-old sits at 6-foot-3 and 201 pounds and has a little bit of a scoring touch to him at least in the minors.

This was the only move the Avs made all day long on trade deadline day. They weren’t likely to make many other moves due to their lack of assets and not wanting to disturb the current lineup, so this is what we’ve got for the season's final month. What do we think of where the Avs are at? Let us know in the comments below!

Chris MacFarland confirms this. A minor league deal is coming shortly but nothing more.



"We looked at all options, things that encompassed forwards, centers, defense. We just weren't able to find a match today."



Said he's excited about Lars Eller. Team wanted center depth. https://t.co/6lAAJEefiF — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) March 3, 2023