Avalanche sign undrafted NCAA free agent Jason Polin

It’s been a quiet start to the Entry Level Contract signing season which began on March 1st, but the Colorado Avalanche didn’t let the month end without any activity as they landed another highly coveted undrafted NCAA free agent in senior forward Jason Polin out of Western Michigan University.

The contract is a one-year ELC for the following (2023-24) season, meanwhile Polin has signed a try-out agreement to join the Colorado Eagles for the rest of their campaign. The watch is on to see if the Avalanche sign any of their existing prospects, most notably defenseman Sean Behrens plus forwards Matt Stienburg and Colby Ambrosio who all saw their seasons end within the last week or so. The Eagles have been busy signing additional AHL contracts for next year as well in forward Ryan Sandelin and defenseman Kyle Mayhew.

"His consistency, his repeatability, his leadership, his everyday approach, his professionalism. All those things are Jason Polin in a nutshell."



No better choice for the @HobeyBakerAward than Jason Polin!#BroncosReign | #Pol1n4Hobey pic.twitter.com/LzDUUiLpgu — WMU Hockey (@WMUHockey) March 28, 2023

Despite putting up 30 goals in his final season playing for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in the USHL Polin went unselected in the NHL draft. Through his four-year NCAA career he improved his offense each season until he hit the 30 goal plateau once again, which currently leads the NCAA. This spectacular senior season has brought Polin many accolades including a Hobey Baker top 10 finalist and NCHC player of the year. Polin is also another in a long line of team captains the Avalanche have brought into the organization.

The Jason Polin File



Team Captain

5 Hat Tricks This Season

Ties NCHC Single-Season Goals Record

Leads Team to Best NCHC Finish in Program History

First Team All-NCHC

NCHC Forward of the Year

NCHC Player of the Year

Hobey Baker Top-10 Finalist#BroncosReign pic.twitter.com/boOjcVMp4M — WMU Hockey (@WMUHockey) March 17, 2023

No doubt the 23-year old is looking for an opportunity similar to what Ben Meyers did with his signing a year ago. Although he didn’t sign with a contract year burned and NHL games to close out the year like Meyers, Polin had several suitors including, again, the Minnesota Wild. The hope is to fast track toward a NHL look and eventually role within the bottom six. Polin’s highlight reel is littered with goals scored in tight. If he brings the brand of tenacity as described below by The Athletic’s Corey Pronman in his annual college undrafted free agent list then the Avalanche might have a fit.