Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars (1:30 p.m.)

Coloardo Avalanche: 34-20-5 The Opponent: Dallas Stars (33-16-13) Time: 1:30 p.m. MT

We’ve entered the point of the season where every game is an important game and every point matters. The Colorado Avalanche enter the Lone Star State to face the Dallas Stars in a Saturday matinee that holds major implications on the race for the top of the Central Division, and even the Western Conference as a whole.

With approximately six weeks to go in the NHL season, the race for the top of the West is heating up, and the Avalanche are looking to pounce on the current conference leaders. With at least three games in hand over every other team currently in a playoff spot in the West, the Avalanche have the opportunity to crank up the heat on the conference leaders with a win today. But, a four-point swing in the wrong direction would make life significantly harder.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines:

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Alex Newhook (18) - J.T. Compher (37) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Matt Nieto (83) - Lars Eller (20) - Evan Rodrigues (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Denis Malgin (81) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Bowen Byram (4) - Samuel Girard (49)

Brad Hunt (17) - Jack Johnson (3)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Keith Kinkaid (71)

Dallas Stars Projected Lines:

Jason Robertson (21) - Roope Hintz (24) - Joe Pavelski (16)

Jamie Benn (14) - Wyatt Johnston (53) - Evgenii Dadonov (63)

Mason Marchment (27) - Max Domi - (18) - Tyler Seguin (91)

Fredrik Olofsson (42) - Radek Faksa (12) - Ty Dellandrea (10)

Miro Heiskanen (4) - Colin Miller (6)

Ryan Suter (20) - Nils Lundkvist (5)

Esa Lindell (23) - Jani Hakanpaa (2)

Jake Oettinger (30)

Matthew Murray (32)

