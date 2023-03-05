Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken (7:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 34-21-5 The Opponent: Seattle Kraken (35-21-6) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, AT&T Sportsnet Seattle, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Davy Jones’ Locker Room (@DavyJonesLR)

Sunday night hockey is on the cards as the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Seattle Kraken. The Avs are playing on the second leg of another back-to-back as they played in Dallas yesterday.

The Avs and Kraken both remain heavily in the running for playoff seeding needing points for their respective races. While not division rivals, this has all the makings of a four-point game simply because of how close they all are in the standings.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Alex Newhook (18) - J.T. Compher (37) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Lars Eller (20) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Matt Nieto (83) - Evan Rodrigues (9) - Denis Malgin (81)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Bowen Byram (4) - Sam Girard (49)

Jack Johnson (3) - Brad Hunt (17)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Seattle Kraken Projected Lines

Jared McCann (19) - Matty Beniers (10) - Jordan Eberle (7)

Jaden Schwartz (17) - Alexander Wennberg (21) - Oliver Bjorkstrand (22)

Eeli Tolvanen (20) - Yanni Gourde (37) - Ryan Donato (9)

Brandon Tanev (13) - Morgan Geekie (67) - Daniel Sprong (91)

Vince Dunn (29) - Adam Larsson (6)

Jamie Oleksiak (24) - William Borgen (3)

Carson Soucy (28) - Justin Schultz (4)

Philipp Grubauer (31)

