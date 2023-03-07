Jared Bednar on Rantanen’s misconduct: ‘Can’t do it, he knows it’

March has been a tough month for the Colorado Avalanche so far. Losing is frustrating, and when you are one of the best players in the world, your competitive streak can manifest in ways that aren't all that beneficial. Mikko Rantanen succumbed to his passion in back-to-back games and earned himself an unsportsmanlike penalty against the Seattle Kraken.

We discussed Mikko Rantanen’s misconduct and although she knows he can’t direct it at refs Jackie (@tigervixxxen) loves the passion. Evan (@LLou1e) agrees. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/oG8G5xu4RE — Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) March 7, 2023

Jared Bednar was clear on Mikko's actions, stating, "Can't do it, he knows it." Thankfully, it's still early in the month, with plenty of hockey left to be played and time for Colorado's top point-getter to exact some redemption.

Jared Bednar last night, on Mikko Rantanen getting unsportsmanlike penalties in back to back games. #Avs pic.twitter.com/YRPR4AO0QB — Jesse Montano (@jessemontano_) March 6, 2023

In this Mile High Hockey Lab edition, the discussion began with Colorado's current three-game losing streak. Our host, Adrian Hernandez, asked the panel of writers (Ezra Parter, Jackie Kay & Evan Liu) questions regarding the slide. The entire panel was concerned with how this team has been losing, not just that they've been losing. They seem tired and lacking in the defensive department, exacerbated by a wounded defensive group.

How concerned is managing editor Evan Liu (@LLou1e) with Colorado’s current losing streak? #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/HtW3ntiMQG — Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) March 7, 2023

We then conducted a live poll to see how fans see the rest of the regular season shaping up for the boys in burgundy. They have 21 games left and must win roughly 70 percent of the remaining points to catch the division-leading Stars. The Dallas Stars are currently on pace for a 104-point season and a central division title. Colorado has won over 60 percent of their games this season, and most fans think they will continue at that pace, while some are a bit more optimistic.

LIVE POLL: #GoAvsGo



There are 42 points up for grabs in the remaining regular season for the Avalanche.



How many of those 42 points do you think they will win? — Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) March 6, 2023

The poll of the week transitioned into talks of Jack Johnson and Lars Eller, the newest (sort of) faces to this year's roster. Jack Johnson has been, as advertised, playing more minutes and a more significant role than most would have thought due to Manson and Erik Johnson's injury status. Eller, on the other hand, has been underwhelming so far for the Avs. Ezra discussed where he fits into the lineup and found some underlying stats that show he's been better than his stat sheet offers.

Lars Eller has been underwhelming for the Avalanche thus far but Ezra (@EzraParter) points out that underlying stats indicate that the bottom six performed the best against the Kraken. Including Eller’s line. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/74Vhc3Fl09 — Mile High Hockey Lab (@MHH_LAB) March 7, 2023

Don't forget to listen to this week's episode for even more Avalanche talk! Like, subscribe, and share! All episodes are broadcast live on our YouTube channel, so head over there and subscribe.