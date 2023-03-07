 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jared Bednar on Rantanen’s misconduct: ‘Can’t do it, he knows it’

It’s Mile High Hockey Lab time, and we just released our 18th installment!

By Adrian Hernandez
@AdoHernandez27
/ new
Colorado Avalanche v Dallas Stars Photo by Sam Hodde/NHLI via Getty Images

March has been a tough month for the Colorado Avalanche so far. Losing is frustrating, and when you are one of the best players in the world, your competitive streak can manifest in ways that aren't all that beneficial. Mikko Rantanen succumbed to his passion in back-to-back games and earned himself an unsportsmanlike penalty against the Seattle Kraken.

Jared Bednar was clear on Mikko's actions, stating, "Can't do it, he knows it." Thankfully, it's still early in the month, with plenty of hockey left to be played and time for Colorado's top point-getter to exact some redemption.

In this Mile High Hockey Lab edition, the discussion began with Colorado's current three-game losing streak. Our host, Adrian Hernandez, asked the panel of writers (Ezra Parter, Jackie Kay & Evan Liu) questions regarding the slide. The entire panel was concerned with how this team has been losing, not just that they've been losing. They seem tired and lacking in the defensive department, exacerbated by a wounded defensive group.

We then conducted a live poll to see how fans see the rest of the regular season shaping up for the boys in burgundy. They have 21 games left and must win roughly 70 percent of the remaining points to catch the division-leading Stars. The Dallas Stars are currently on pace for a 104-point season and a central division title. Colorado has won over 60 percent of their games this season, and most fans think they will continue at that pace, while some are a bit more optimistic.

The poll of the week transitioned into talks of Jack Johnson and Lars Eller, the newest (sort of) faces to this year's roster. Jack Johnson has been, as advertised, playing more minutes and a more significant role than most would have thought due to Manson and Erik Johnson's injury status. Eller, on the other hand, has been underwhelming so far for the Avs. Ezra discussed where he fits into the lineup and found some underlying stats that show he's been better than his stat sheet offers.

Don't forget to listen to this week's episode for even more Avalanche talk! Like, subscribe, and share! All episodes are broadcast live on our YouTube channel, so head over there and subscribe.

Loading comments...