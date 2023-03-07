Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks (7:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 34-21-12 The Opponent: San Jose Sharks (19-33-12) Time: 7:00 PM Watch: Altitude, NBCSCA Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Fear The Fin

Tonight the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks are set to drop the puck at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. The Avalanche have lost three straight, including an overtime loss against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night. The Sharks have the second-worst record in the western conference but won in overtime against the Winnipeg Jets just last night. Will they prove pesky for a desperate Avalanche team too?

Injuries have dominated the Avalanche season’s dialogue, which continues this week. With Josh Manson and Erik Johnson out of the lineup, newly acquired Jack Johnson will have to continue playing more minutes in an elevated role. If only the Avalanche had one more depth defender. That said, we have seen a video of Erik Johnson skating and moving quite well for a defender that supposedly broke his ankle.

Erik Johnson is back on the and moving very well.



I’m starting to think this is why they didn’t bring in a defenseman at the deadline. EJ may be closer to returning than we thought. #Avs pic.twitter.com/VGxDtTNJv5 — Jesse Montano (@jessemontano_) March 7, 2023

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup:

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin

Matt Nieto — JT Compher — Mikko Rantanen

Andrew Cogliano — Lars Eller — Logan O’Connor

Denis Malgin — Alex Newhook — Evan Rodrigues

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Bowen Byram

Jack Johnson — Brad Hunt

San Jose Sharks Projected Lineup:

William Eklund — Tomas Hertl — Fabian Zetterlund

Andreas Johnsson — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov

Noah Gregor — Nico Sturm — Evgeny Svechnikov

Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Kevin Labanc

Nokolai Knyzhov — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning

Mario Ferraro — Jacob MacDonald

