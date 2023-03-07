 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks (7:00 p.m.)

It’s a Colorado Avalanche gameday!

By Adrian Hernandez
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Avalanche: 34-21-12

The Opponent: San Jose Sharks (19-33-12)

Time: 7:00 PM

Watch: Altitude, NBCSCA

Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950

Opponent’s Beat: Fear The Fin

Tonight the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks are set to drop the puck at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. The Avalanche have lost three straight, including an overtime loss against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night. The Sharks have the second-worst record in the western conference but won in overtime against the Winnipeg Jets just last night. Will they prove pesky for a desperate Avalanche team too?

Injuries have dominated the Avalanche season’s dialogue, which continues this week. With Josh Manson and Erik Johnson out of the lineup, newly acquired Jack Johnson will have to continue playing more minutes in an elevated role. If only the Avalanche had one more depth defender. That said, we have seen a video of Erik Johnson skating and moving quite well for a defender that supposedly broke his ankle.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup:

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin
Matt Nieto — JT Compher — Mikko Rantanen
Andrew Cogliano — Lars Eller — Logan O’Connor
Denis Malgin — Alex Newhook — Evan Rodrigues

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Bowen Byram
Jack Johnson — Brad Hunt

San Jose Sharks Projected Lineup:

William Eklund — Tomas Hertl — Fabian Zetterlund
Andreas Johnsson — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Noah Gregor — Nico Sturm — Evgeny Svechnikov
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Kevin Labanc

Nokolai Knyzhov — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Mario Ferraro — Jacob MacDonald

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!

