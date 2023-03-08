In an Avalanche of injury updates Landeskog’s second surgery not what it seemed

Another practice day usually means a discussion on the current state of Colorado Avalanche injuries. Some days are more forthcoming than others but especially considering the time of year any information is welcome. Today’s discussion was about the still missing captain, Gabe Landeskog.

Bednar doesn't know if Landeskog can return to elite form with Avalanchehttps://t.co/NEQ5CHCVMo — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) March 9, 2023

“And am I a little bit concerned? Yeah,” Bednar said Wednesday. “I mean, he hasn’t played all year. Do I think that he can easily come out of this and be fine? Yeah, I mean, he’s putting in the work. So, only time will tell. You just don’t know.”

Bednar went on to say the current knee injury is unrelated to his previous one which he had surgery on last March but there still isn’t any timetable on Landeskog’s return. Good news is that the captain is able to hit the ice most days as he makes slow progress.

It’s an optional #Avs practice today but Gabe Landeskog is getting some more detail work in with Shawn Allard. Still no timetable on the captain’s return. pic.twitter.com/Sf6IZdz2IX — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) March 8, 2023

Also, prior to the San Jose Sharks game Bednar provided an update on all the other missing wounded with the most encouraging news on Erik Johnson who was surprisingly on skates just three weeks after suffering a broken ankle.

Your Avalanche injury update:

- EJ original timeline was 8-10 weeks, he’s at 3, Bednar would be surprised if he comes back before 8.

- Helm ramping it up

- Hopeful Manson plays before end of the month

- No Landy timeline

- Francouz has not skated. Slow moving recovery. — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) March 7, 2023

Another injury was added to the list after that contest as Kurtis MacDermid left the game in the third period after crashing hard into the end boards and Bednar indicated today that he still needed to get further evaluation. And the injury carousel continues…