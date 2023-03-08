 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

In an Avalanche of injury updates Landeskog’s second surgery not what it seemed

Plus new timelines on all the others on the shelf.

By Jackie Kay
Chicago Blackhawks v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Another practice day usually means a discussion on the current state of Colorado Avalanche injuries. Some days are more forthcoming than others but especially considering the time of year any information is welcome. Today’s discussion was about the still missing captain, Gabe Landeskog.

“And am I a little bit concerned? Yeah,” Bednar said Wednesday. “I mean, he hasn’t played all year. Do I think that he can easily come out of this and be fine? Yeah, I mean, he’s putting in the work. So, only time will tell. You just don’t know.”

Bednar went on to say the current knee injury is unrelated to his previous one which he had surgery on last March but there still isn’t any timetable on Landeskog’s return. Good news is that the captain is able to hit the ice most days as he makes slow progress.

Also, prior to the San Jose Sharks game Bednar provided an update on all the other missing wounded with the most encouraging news on Erik Johnson who was surprisingly on skates just three weeks after suffering a broken ankle.

Another injury was added to the list after that contest as Kurtis MacDermid left the game in the third period after crashing hard into the end boards and Bednar indicated today that he still needed to get further evaluation. And the injury carousel continues…

