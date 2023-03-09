Just the ice-cold truth and hard facts: Cale Maker is no slacker

Cale Makar’s timing is spot on. While the Colorado Avalanche continues to stride to secure a high rank in the forthcoming NHL Playoffs, Makar’s spark and late-season contributions are invaluable.

During Tuesday night’s showdown with the San Jose Sharks, he was up to doing good, again. According to the NHL stats page, Makar’s numbers of 14 goals and 34 assists in 49 games glowed brightly. His four-point performance in Downtown Denver pushed him to the 50-point mark for the third time in his short, yet stellar career.

After delivering 44 points in 45 contests during the Avs’ 2021-22 campaign, he has achieved the 50-point milestone for the second straight season. During the same year, he impressed the Avs’ fandom with 95 fierce hits, 40 takeaways, and 110 blocks.

In recording his 58th career multi-point game, the University of Massachusetts alum surpassed Tyson Barrie for sole possession of the second most among defensemen in the history of the Club. He is now aiming top Sandis Ozonlish who boasts his own milestone of 63 career multiple-point contests.

Makar joined Valeri Nichushkin in delivering three assists and a scored bright goal of his own during the home team’s 6-0 spanking of the Sharks. In the fourth minute of play in the first period, Makar put Colorado up with a rocket that he launched from the point. His goal got the capacity crowd to its feet.

”We knew they might start a little tired so we wanted to jump on them early and give ourselves more confidence,” Makar said. “I felt like we did that. But then we were able to maintain it the whole night.”

The fan favorite appears to be healthy. Hopefully, he will regain his fitness and maintain his wellness throughout next month’s physical playoffs. He has now played in successive games without the need to limp to his changing room before the final whistle has blown.

His all-out effort also matched well with that of goal-minder - Alexander Georgiev. King George made 13 pretty saves and earned his fourth shutout in his season. With the victory, he snapped a three-straight game losing streak. What will they have in store tonight?