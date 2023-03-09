Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings (7:00 p.m.)

The Los Angeles Kings have come to Denver, CO, for a matchup with the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. The last time these two teams faced each other, the Avalanche lost 5-4 in a shootout after giving up a two-goal third-period lead. The Kings have won four straight games, including a 4-2 victory over the Capitals on Monday.
Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche got a much-needed victory over the San Jose Sharks and in dominating fashion. The Avalanche should dominate a team like the Sharks, with the league’s fewest wins. Tonight’s contest will be a much stronger test against an LA team that can score and just acquired Joonas Korpisalo from the Columbus Blue Jackets to improve their goaltending.
Cale Makar was the star of the show in Colorado’s victory over the Sharks. This season’s turnout is predicated on how Cale Makar finishes the season. He’s arguably the best defender in the NHL, and his impact, especially on the powerplay, gives the Avalanche a puncher’s chance at beating any team.
Projected Lineup:
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin
Evan Rodrigues — JT Compher — Mikko Rantanen
Andrew Cogliano — Lars Eller — Logan O’Connor
Denis Malgin — Alex Newhook — Matt Nieto
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Bowen Byram
Brad Hunt— Jack Johnson
Los Angeles Kings Projected Lineup:
Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Iafallo — Blake Lizotte — Gabriel Vilardi
Carl Grundstrom — Rasmus Kupari — Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy
Alexander Edler — Sean Durzi
