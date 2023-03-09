Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings (7:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 35-21-6 The Opponent: Los Angeles Kings (37-20-8) Time: 7:00 PM Watch: Altitude, BSW Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Jewels From The Crown

The Los Angeles Kings have come to Denver, CO, for a matchup with the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. The last time these two teams faced each other, the Avalanche lost 5-4 in a shootout after giving up a two-goal third-period lead. The Kings have won four straight games, including a 4-2 victory over the Capitals on Monday.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche got a much-needed victory over the San Jose Sharks and in dominating fashion. The Avalanche should dominate a team like the Sharks, with the league’s fewest wins. Tonight’s contest will be a much stronger test against an LA team that can score and just acquired Joonas Korpisalo from the Columbus Blue Jackets to improve their goaltending.

Cale Makar was the star of the show in Colorado’s victory over the Sharks. This season’s turnout is predicated on how Cale Makar finishes the season. He’s arguably the best defender in the NHL, and his impact, especially on the powerplay, gives the Avalanche a puncher’s chance at beating any team.

Cale Makar's (@Cmakar8) feed to Artturi Lehkonen is a sight to behold.



Did we mention this is the @Avalanche's SIXTH goal? pic.twitter.com/3Z9KbpnfRe — NHL (@NHL) March 8, 2023

Projected Lineup:

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin

Evan Rodrigues — JT Compher — Mikko Rantanen

Andrew Cogliano — Lars Eller — Logan O’Connor

Denis Malgin — Alex Newhook — Matt Nieto

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Bowen Byram

Brad Hunt— Jack Johnson

Los Angeles Kings Projected Lineup:

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Iafallo — Blake Lizotte — Gabriel Vilardi

Carl Grundstrom — Rasmus Kupari — Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy

Alexander Edler — Sean Durzi

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!