Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars (7:00 p.m.)

Coloardo Avalanche: 44-24-6 The Opponent: Dallas Stars (41-20-14) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, ESPN+ Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Defending Big D (@DefendingBigD)

Back in January, I detailed how by capturing 60 percent of points from their difficult post-All-Star game stretch, and 90 percent of points from their incredibly easy final quarter of the season, the Colorado Avalanche could win the Western Conference. It seemed like a stretch at the time, but going into the final two weeks of the season, the Avs have a chance to pull it off.

They currently sit three points back of the first-place Minnesota Wild in the Central and five points back of Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights, with a game in hand on each team. Tonight’s contest against the Stars will go a long way toward determining who and where the Avs play in the first round of the playoffs.

Colorado Avalanche

Colorado won 61.5 percent of possible points from their post-All-Star game schedule and looked to keep that lofty 90 percent figure in range until a painful loss to the first-place Wild this week, as they have currently won 77 percent of possible points from this stretch against a litany of teams tanking for Connor Bedard. If they win the rest of their games, they will have 110 points, two ahead of the pace Vegas is currently on. The dream is not dead just yet.

Hence, this game against Dallas is a must-win, and that’s before you get to the fact that the Avs need to reclaim some pride after getting rolled 7-3 in their last contest against the Stars. The loss to the Wild on Wednesday narrowed their path to the top of the division and the West fairly dramatically, and given that Dallas currently sits two points ahead of the Avs in the standings, Colorado needs to win this game to keep pace.

Jared Bednar on what he wants to see differently in tonight’s game:



“I want our team to be emotionally invested in the game right away.”#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/kED0zv0dCT — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 1, 2023

The Avs are expected to play the same lineup from the Minnesota game, but there was some drama going into today about a potential change. Ben Meyers was called up yesterday, so speculation that another injury was about to be announced was rampant. Today, Jared Bednar said it was an emergency call-up, and Meyers has been reassigned. He wouldn’t elaborate on who Meyers potentially could have replaced due to injury.

Projected Lineup:

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Alex Newhook — J.T. Compher — Evan Rodrigues

Denis Malgin — Lars Eller — Matt Nieto

Andrew Cogliano — Darren Helm — Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Bowen Byram

Jack Johnson — Erik Johnson

Dallas Stars Projected Lines

Jason Robertson – Roope Hintz – Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn – Wyatt Johnston – Evgenii Dadonov

Radek Faksa – Max Domi – Tyler Seguin

Joel Kiviranta – Luke Glendenning – Ty Dellandrea

Miro Heiskanen – Colin Miller

Esa Lindell – Jani Hakanpaa

Ryan Suter – Joel Hanley

