Landeskog may be done for the year

Not the news anybody was hoping for.

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has continued skating as he tries to come back to playing form. But, he may not even reach that point.

Emily Kaplan of ESPN reported last night Landeskog has some appointments this week to continue checking on his progress. Furthermore, it may be “if” he can play rather than “when” he can play.

Here is @emilymkaplan's report on Gabriel Landeskog from the game.



Landeskog has a "couple more appointments" this week and the Avalanche aren't sure when or if he will play in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/PuBRRJ0kPi — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) April 12, 2023

This is shattering news for Avs fans. First, props to Kaplan for being able to dig deep and get more information on this than any other media source nationally or locally. While Elliotte Friedman said Landeskog would officially miss the rest of the regular season, it was the hope the captain would be back in some form in the playoffs.

Now, with this new report, Landeskog may just be out the whole year and not see a single minute of action. This would be an absolute blow to Colorado’s chances as the hope was he’d be able to push it and go on in the playoffs, simply because it’s the playoffs.

I said earlier this week on the Mile High Hockey Lab podcast Landeskog may be around 60-70 percent and may just go for it in the playoffs. Jackie Kay had her hopes not as high, circling back to when he was cut with a skate during the bubble playoffs in 2020. Thus, if this cut has affected him now for years and caused things such as losing feeling or tension in his leg, this would be terrible for not just this year but his career.

Honestly, at this point, while we wish he could be back sooner rather than later, we just want him to be healthy outside of hockey. If this means he misses this year, then they’ll aim to have him ready for next season. And of course, worst-case scenario, he’ll have to call it a career if it’s bugging him too much. We wish him the best.