Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators (6:00 p.m.)

This is it. The last game of the regular season. Win, and they get the number one seed in the Central and play Seattle in the first round of the playoffs.
Lose, and drop into the second-place matchup with Minnesota. It’s that simple.
With Artturi Lehkonen back in the fold and the Jets playing pesky hockey despite resting some lineup regulars, the Avs gritted out a victory last night to reach 50 wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history.
That’s no small feat and should be celebrated, but it came on the same day Gabe Landeskog announced he would not return for the playoffs due to lingering complications from a series of knee injuries and surgeries. So the celebration was muted a bit.
Despite all the injuries, this team is playing amazing defense and getting enough goal-scoring from Nathan Mackinnon and Mikko Rantanen to lock up the division tonight.
COLORADO AVALANCHE PROJECTED LINES
Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Evan Rodrigues — J.T. Compher — Artturi Lehkonen
Matt Nieto — Lars Eller — Alex Newhook
Alex Galchenyuk — Ben Meyers— Logan O’Connor
Samuel Girard — Devon Toews
Jack Johnson — Bowen Byram
Brad Hunt — Erik Johnson
Alexandar Georgiev/Pavel Francouz
NASHVILLE PREDATORS PROJECTED LINES
Zach Sanford - Cody Glass - Philip Tomasino
Kiefer Sherwood - Thomas Novak - Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Juuso Parssinen
Rasmus Asplund - Mark Jankowski -Michael McCarron
Ryan McDonagh -Dante Fabbro
Tyson Barrie - Jake Livingstone
Spencer Stastney - Cal Foote
Kevin Lankinen
