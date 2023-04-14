Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators (6:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 50-24-6 The Opponent: Nashville Predators (42-31-8) Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: ESPN+, BSSO, ALT Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: On the Forecheck (@ontheforecheck)

This is it. The last game of the regular season. Win, and they get the number one seed in the Central and play Seattle in the first round of the playoffs.

Lose, and drop into the second-place matchup with Minnesota. It’s that simple.

COLORADO AVALANCHE

With Artturi Lehkonen back in the fold and the Jets playing pesky hockey despite resting some lineup regulars, the Avs gritted out a victory last night to reach 50 wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history.

That’s no small feat and should be celebrated, but it came on the same day Gabe Landeskog announced he would not return for the playoffs due to lingering complications from a series of knee injuries and surgeries. So the celebration was muted a bit.

Despite all the injuries, this team is playing amazing defense and getting enough goal-scoring from Nathan Mackinnon and Mikko Rantanen to lock up the division tonight.

COLORADO AVALANCHE PROJECTED LINES

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Evan Rodrigues — J.T. Compher — Artturi Lehkonen

Matt Nieto — Lars Eller — Alex Newhook

Alex Galchenyuk — Ben Meyers— Logan O’Connor

Samuel Girard — Devon Toews

Jack Johnson — Bowen Byram

Brad Hunt — Erik Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev/Pavel Francouz

NASHVILLE PREDATORS PROJECTED LINES

Zach Sanford - Cody Glass - Philip Tomasino

Kiefer Sherwood - Thomas Novak - Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Juuso Parssinen

Rasmus Asplund - Mark Jankowski -Michael McCarron

Ryan McDonagh -Dante Fabbro

Tyson Barrie - Jake Livingstone

Spencer Stastney - Cal Foote

Kevin Lankinen

