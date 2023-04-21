That’s more like the Avalanche we know

After the end of the first period in Game Two, it seemed like the Avs could’ve been written off. They looked worse than Game One, and down 2-0, were rained down with boos as they went into the locker room for intermission.

To be a fly in the wall in the room to see how there was a complete 180 in the game, especially thanks to Gabriel Landeskog coming back from a multi-goal deficit.

Last night's victory marked just the sixth multi-goal comeback in @Avalanche playoff history. The Avs tied an @NHL record with 10 comeback wins last postseason but only one of those was a multi-goal rally, Game 4 of the Western Conference Final in Edmonton pic.twitter.com/05Mglso8Xh — Brendan McNicholas (@bmcnich) April 21, 2023

Jared Bednar said that Gabriel Landeskog has been in the dressing room to talk with the team during intermissions thus far in the series.



He said it helps to have him, being removed from the emotion of the game, speak to the guys because they trust him. — Ryan Boulding (@rboulding) April 21, 2023

The Colorado Avalanche managed to come back from 2-0 down and score three unanswered and win 3-2 to tie the series back up. It sure wasn’t pretty, but they did the job and have one man to thank: Alexandar Georgiev.

Georgiev was the best player in the game, particularly in the first period. Jared Bednar shouted him out in his postgame conference as the one player who stuck with it in the “terrible” first period.

His key saves managed to keep the Avs close to the Kraken and allowed them to come back. And boy, this is the Georgiev we know and love: who can steal games, keep it close, and earn his team the win. He was unfortunate and unlucky to not be one of the stars of the game.

But, there still needs to be plenty of work done to make sure the Avs don’t play as they have in the first four periods of this series. The Seattle Kraken’s depth has been all over Colorado, particularly the third line with Eeli Tolvanen and Yanni Gourde.

Should the Avs depth manage to keep up along with some of the star power showing up (both Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar both only have one point) alongside some good coaching from Bednar who can continue to shift and change things, they can come out with more miraculous wins as they did Thursday night.