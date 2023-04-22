Game Three Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken (8:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 1-1 The Opponent: Seattle Kraken (1-1) Time: 8:00 p.m. MT Watch: TBS, Altitude, RS-NW Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Davy Jones’ Locker Room (@DavyJonesLR)

Game Three with the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken sees the series shift to Seattle. Their first-ever playoff game at home in franchise history will come on a wild Saturday night which the city will eat up and back their team.

After splitting the series at Ball Arena, it is all to play for at Climate Pledge Arena. Seattle was the better team for four periods, but Colorado ramped up the heat in the last two periods of play and look to continue such a feat in the Emerald City.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Evan Rodrigues (9)

Valeri Nichushkin (13) - J.T. Compher (37) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Alex Newhoook (18) - Lars Eller (20) - Denis Malgin (81)

Matt Nieto (83) - Darren Helm (43) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Bowen Byram (4) - Cale Makar (8)

Devon Toews (7) - Sam Girard (49)

Erik Johnson (6) - Josh Manson (42)

Seattle Kraken Projected Lines

Jared McCann (19) - Matty Beniers (10) - Jordan Eberle (7)

Jaden Schwartz (17) - Alexander Wennberg (21) - Morgan Geekie (67)

Eeli Tolvanen (20) - Yanni Gourde (37) - Oliver Bjorkstrand (22)

Brandon Tanev (13) - Ryan Donato (9) - Daniel Sprong (91)

Vince Dunn (29) - Adam Larsson (6)

Jamie Oleksiak (24) - William Borgen (3)

Carson Soucy (28) - Justin Schultz (4)

