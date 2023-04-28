Game Six Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken (8:00 p.m.)

Many people predicted this series would last six games, but they didn’t expect it to be Colorado trying to force a game seven against the upstart Kraken. That’s the situation the shorthanded Avalanche find themselves in, on the brink of a round one elimination just one year removed from lifting the cup themselves.
They have the skill and the will, but do they have the juice? Seattle has started stronger than Colorado every game, has opened seemingly every period with more jump, and played with a lead for the vast majority of this series. The Avalanche have to find another energy level to flip that script, and with a forward group forced to mostly play higher in the lineup than their ideal fit due to absence and injury, the big three will absolutely need to do most of the heavy lifting.
Fortunately, Cale Makar is back from suspension to carry his part of that load. It’s all on the line tonight folks, let’s go Avs.
Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup:
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Evan Rodrigues
Matt Nieto — J.T. Compher — Mikko Rantanen
Ben Meyers — Lars Eller — Denis Malgin
Andrew Cogliano — Alex Newhook — Logan O’Connor
Bowen Byram — Cale Makar
Devon Toews — Samuel Girard
Jack Johnson — Erik Johnson
Georgiev
Seattle Kraken Projected Lineup:
Ty Kartye — Matthew Beniers— Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Alexander Wennberg — Morgan Geekie
Eeli Tolvanen — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Brandon Tanev — Ryan Donato — Daniel Sprong
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — William Borgen
Carson Soucy — Justin Schultz
Grubauer
