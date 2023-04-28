Game Six Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken (8:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 2-3 The Opponent: Seattle Kraken (3-2) Time: 8:00 p.m. MT Watch: TNT, ALT, ROOT-NW Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Davy Jones’ Locker Room

Many people predicted this series would last six games, but they didn’t expect it to be Colorado trying to force a game seven against the upstart Kraken. That’s the situation the shorthanded Avalanche find themselves in, on the brink of a round one elimination just one year removed from lifting the cup themselves.

They have the skill and the will, but do they have the juice? Seattle has started stronger than Colorado every game, has opened seemingly every period with more jump, and played with a lead for the vast majority of this series. The Avalanche have to find another energy level to flip that script, and with a forward group forced to mostly play higher in the lineup than their ideal fit due to absence and injury, the big three will absolutely need to do most of the heavy lifting.

Fortunately, Cale Makar is back from suspension to carry his part of that load. It’s all on the line tonight folks, let’s go Avs.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup:

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Evan Rodrigues

Matt Nieto — J.T. Compher — Mikko Rantanen

Ben Meyers — Lars Eller — Denis Malgin

Andrew Cogliano — Alex Newhook — Logan O’Connor

Bowen Byram — Cale Makar

Devon Toews — Samuel Girard

Jack Johnson — Erik Johnson

Georgiev

Seattle Kraken Projected Lineup:

Ty Kartye — Matthew Beniers— Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Alexander Wennberg — Morgan Geekie

Eeli Tolvanen — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Tanev — Ryan Donato — Daniel Sprong

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — William Borgen

Carson Soucy — Justin Schultz

Grubauer

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!