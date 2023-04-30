Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken (7:30 p.m.)

Two of the best (and worst) words in sports: Game Seven.
The Colorado Avalanche play in their first game seven since 2020 looking to knock off the Seattle Kraken once and for all. What has been a tight series and the Avs playing from behind, it all comes down to this.
The Avs haven’t hosted a game seven since 2014 against the Minnesota Wild. Of course, the end result is one which shouldn’t be discussed.
Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines
Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)
Evan Rodrigues (9) - Lars Eller (20) - J.T. Compher (37)
Matt Nieto (83) - Alex Newhook (18) - Denis Malgin (81)
Ben Meyers (59) - Kurtis MacDermid (56)/Brad Hunt (17) - Logan O’Connor (25)
Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)
Jack Johnson (3) - Bowen Byram (4)
Sam Girard (49) - Erik Johnson (6)
Alexandar Georgiev (40)
Seattle Kraken Projected Lines
Jaden Schwartz (17) - Matty Beniers (10) - Jordan Eberle (7)
Tye Karte (52) - Alexander Wennberg (21) - Morgan Geekie (67)
Eeli Tolvanen (20) - Yanni Gourde (37) - Oliver Bjorkstrand (22)
Brandon Tanev (13) - Ryan Donato (9) - Daniel Sprong (91)
Vince Dunn (29) - Adam Larsson (6)
Jamie Oleksiak (24) - William Borgen (3)
Carson Soucy (28) - Justin Schultz (4)
Philipp Grubauer (31)
