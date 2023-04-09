Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks (6:30 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 48-24-6 The Opponent: Anaheim Ducks (23-45-11) Time: 6:30 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude 2, TNT Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Anaheim Calling

The Colorado Avalanche wrap up their last long road trip of the season in California with Sunday evening’s matchup against the struggling Anaheim Ducks this season. They get to do it on national TV for the first of two games in a row and look to go to 104 points.

Colorado has a great chance to also make some franchise history. They can beat their longest win streak on the road in franchise history with a win tonight and put themselves in a good position heading into the final week.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Evan Rodrigues (9) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Denis Malgin (81) - J.T. Compher (37) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Lars Eller (20) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Ben Meyers (59) - Alex Newhook (18) - Matt Nieto (83)

Devon Toews (7) - Sam Girard (49)

Jack Johnson (3) - Erik Johnson (6)

Kurtis MacDermid (56) - Brad Hunt (17)

Pavel Francouz (39)

Anaheim Ducks Projected Lines

Frank Vatrano (77) - Trevor Zegras (11) - Ryan Strome (16)

Adam Henrique (14) - Mason McTavish (37) - Troy Terry (19)

Max Jones (49) - Isac Lundestrom (21) - Jayson Megna (7)

Maxime Comtois (44) - Derek Grant (38) - Sam Carrick (39)

Cam Fowler (4) - Scott Harrington (17)

Simon Benoit (13) - Kevin Shattenkirk (22)

Nathan Beaulieu (28) - Colton White (45)

Lukas Dostal (1)

