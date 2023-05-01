A thank you from Mile High Hockey

On behalf of the entire Mile High Hockey, I would like to say thank you to you all for sticking with us and reading our work as Avs faithful. This year has been rough just as it was for the Colorado Avalanche on the ice.

While no, we weren’t dealing with a ton of injuries like the Avs were, we had to fight demons ourselves off the ice. Of course, MHH is one of six sites left remaining under the SBNation and Vox Media banner, which is still a surprise to me, and again, feel very fortunate we are still here to provide all our work to you.

We are still sorting out our future and what it may hold moving forward. Of course, the offseason brings lots of slow times and difficulties to get stories out there about hockey, let alone the Avs. I’ve got ideas for all of us on how to keep this site as active as possible through the grueling offseason until Avs hockey is back in October.

Luckily, we still have hockey going on until June. It just won’t be with the burgundy and blue involved in it. Then we look ahead to the NHL Draft and the opening of free agency, and then the long months without much hockey at all. We will do our best to fill the gaps until the most fun team in hockey is back on home ice in Ball Arena.

The 2022 Stanley Cup championship will always remain. No one will ever take it away. It’s why we’re here still today. As I said back in January, who knew a championship would be more influential than in one way?

All I want to say is thank you once again on behalf of the entire MHH staff. Thank you for another great year with Mile High Hockey, even if it didn’t end the way we all wish it had.

Go Avs.