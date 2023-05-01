NHL Playoffs Preview and Open Thread: May 1

The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs comes to a close tonight. Unfortunately, the Colorado Avalanche are no longer involved and out in the first round for the first time since 2018 against the Nashville Predators. So, while the Avs are done, the hockey is far from done. We will still provide a little article and open thread for the community to chat about the rest of the games here.

The calendar has turned to May and another big game seven opens the month. This one involves two of the New York teams, the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils. The Devils had a 2-0 deficit after losing both games at home, and the Rangers were looking to close it out on home ice.

But, the Devils would then win games three and four on the road to tie it back up. They then had a golden chance to close out the series after winning game five on home ice at Madison Square Garden but couldn’t hold back the relentless Rangers.

Now, it brings both teams to game seven to see which one will go through to face the Carolina Hurricanes. Will it be the Rangers or the Devils facing the same heartbreak as the Avs?