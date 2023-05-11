 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Offseason moves

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Evan Liu
@LLou1e
NHL: APR 08 Avalanche at Kings Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

  • Denis Malgin is another name representing the Colorado Avalanche overseas at the World Championships for his native Switzerland. The unique aspect of this decision is the fact he’s not signed a new contract with the Avs, who covers his health costs in case he gets injured. Does it mean something behind the scenes has already been agreed between the team and Malgin for a new contract?
  • Also, overseas news regarding the Avs in a less positive light sees the departure of Jonas Johnasson, leaving the organization and moving back to play hockey in Sweden.

Down Below

