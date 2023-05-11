Morning Flurries: Offseason moves

All Avalanche
- Denis Malgin is another name representing the Colorado Avalanche overseas at the World Championships for his native Switzerland. The unique aspect of this decision is the fact he’s not signed a new contract with the Avs, who covers his health costs in case he gets injured. Does it mean something behind the scenes has already been agreed between the team and Malgin for a new contract?
Die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft kann mit einer weiteren Verstärkung für die anstehende WM planen: Denis Malgin (Colorado Avalanche) stößt zum Aufgebot der "Eisgenossen"! #GoAvsGo | @avalanche | #Malgin | @SwissIceHockey pic.twitter.com/7AIBWwA8yh— NHL Deutsch (@NHLde) May 9, 2023
- Also, overseas news regarding the Avs in a less positive light sees the departure of Jonas Johnasson, leaving the organization and moving back to play hockey in Sweden.
According to this team release from Färjestad, #Avs goalie Jonas Johansson is returning to Sweden after six years in North America.https://t.co/4bagB4tySZ— Aarif Deen (@runwriteAarif) May 10, 2023
Down Below
- The Toronto Maple Leafs just managed to stave off elimination, hanging on at the home of the Florida Panthers to force game five (Pension Plan Puppets).
- Meanwhile, the other game of the night last night saw the Edmonton Oilers rebound against the Vegas Golden Knights, but antics and ugliness spoiled the end of their series-tying win (SportsNet).
Alex Pietrangelo gives Leon Draisaitl a two-handed slash after an empty net opportunity. pic.twitter.com/wziPdleLDx— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2023
Darnell Nurse and Nic Hague finally go at it. pic.twitter.com/efkjrr6r07— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2023
