Morning Flurries: The World Championships get underway

All Avalanche
- A couple of the Colorado Avalanche’s players are in Latvia for the World Championships. First up, Mikko Rantanen and Finland fell victim to the United States in an opening-game loss. (Team USA Hockey)
- Meanwhile, Brad Hunt and Canada were the ones preying on their victims, which was the host country Latvia in a big win. (CBC)
- Denis Malgin opens his tournament with Switzerland playing against Slovenia as the Swiss look to join Hunt and Canada by opening their tournament in a winning way. (Scores24)
Down Below
- Meanwhile, the Stanley Cup Playoffs still are ongoing without the defending Stanley Cup champions. But, a favorite for the Cup ended its run last night with the Toronto Maple Leafs losing on home ice in overtime in Game 5 against the Florida Panthers. (Pension Plan Puppets)
- Out West, the Vegas Golden Knights hung on against the Edmonton Oilers taking the Alberta-based team to the brink. (Knights on Ice)
Loading comments...