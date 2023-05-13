 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: The World Championships get underway

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories across the NHL.

By Evan Liu
@LLou1e
Latvia v Canada - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Finland - Latvia Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

  • A couple of the Colorado Avalanche’s players are in Latvia for the World Championships. First up, Mikko Rantanen and Finland fell victim to the United States in an opening-game loss. (Team USA Hockey)
  • Meanwhile, Brad Hunt and Canada were the ones preying on their victims, which was the host country Latvia in a big win. (CBC)
  • Denis Malgin opens his tournament with Switzerland playing against Slovenia as the Swiss look to join Hunt and Canada by opening their tournament in a winning way. (Scores24)

Down Below

