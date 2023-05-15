Open Thread: Dallas or Seattle, that is the question

Game 7 Dallas Stars: 3-3 Seattle Kraken: 3-3 Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) Time: 6 p.m. MT Watch: ESPN, SN, TVAS

Which team will win the Central Division tonight? Game 7 battle is set between the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken to determine the fourth and final team moving on to the conference finals.

Seattle won Game 6 in decisive fashion by a 6-3 score and forced this game back in Dallas for all the marbles. The Kraken did it by committee again including receiving goals from their rookie forwards Matty Beniers and Tye Kartye.

Jake Oettinger was pulled in net after he let up the first four goals and the Stars need a big bounce back performance from him, which he absolutely can provide. Pete DeBoer is also 6-0 coaching in Game 7s and could continue his streak.

Tye Kartye (1-0—1) and Matty Beniers (1-1—2) each found the back of the net in Game 6, with Beniers also assisting on Kartye's game-winning goal, as the @SeattleKraken kept their #StanleyCup aspirations alive.#NHLStats: https://t.co/iIFfbEUzjR pic.twitter.com/BICWTAXmC2 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 14, 2023

For many Avs fans this is a meteor game and there’s no easy team to root for. Taking the Kraken who ended our hockey heroes’ season is never fun. On the other hand a long time rival in the Stars isn’t going to find a lot of love from this fanbase either.