Morning Flurries: Changes are Coming

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
Dallas Stars v Colorado Avalanche - Game Seven Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

  • Colorado defenseman Brad Hunt has been enjoying his first tournament with Hockey Canada. He currently has scored two assists in five round-robin games.
  • Believe it or not Bowen Byram does have contract comparables and we dive in to a few short and long term examples. [Mile High Hockey]
  • The NCAA isn’t the only pool of free agents to replenish a barren prospect system, there’s some CHL options who are out of draft eligibility and therefore are free to sign. [ProHockeyRumors]

Down Below

  • Elsewhere in the NHL it’s been a busy few day with the Toronto Maple Leafs officially in the market for a new GM and to retool the direction of their franchise.
  • The other hot topic has been the public declining to approve the Arizona Coyotes’ new proposed arena in Tempe which has left the organization and NHL scrambling to find alternatives. Here’s several options in detail still within the Phoenix area.
  • Another team looking to fill its General Manager position seems to be getting closer to a decision is the Pittsburgh Penguins.

