Morning Flurries: Changes are Coming

- Colorado defenseman Brad Hunt has been enjoying his first tournament with Hockey Canada. He currently has scored two assists in five round-robin games.
"Just never give up. The dreams come true." Brad Hunt talks about his debut with @HockeyCanada at 34 years old. #IIHFWorlds #CANKAZ @Avalanche pic.twitter.com/GnjhY12Z9P— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 17, 2023
- Believe it or not Bowen Byram does have contract comparables and we dive in to a few short and long term examples. [Mile High Hockey]
- The NCAA isn’t the only pool of free agents to replenish a barren prospect system, there’s some CHL options who are out of draft eligibility and therefore are free to sign. [ProHockeyRumors]
- Elsewhere in the NHL it’s been a busy few day with the Toronto Maple Leafs officially in the market for a new GM and to retool the direction of their franchise.
On the fallout in the Maple Leafs front office. And what comes next @TheAthletichttps://t.co/Cr9QCK0kQv— James Mirtle (@mirtle) May 20, 2023
- The other hot topic has been the public declining to approve the Arizona Coyotes’ new proposed arena in Tempe which has left the organization and NHL scrambling to find alternatives. Here’s several options in detail still within the Phoenix area.
The NHL has not set a timeline for when the Coyotes must present a new arena proposal, but it's fair to assume that it has to happen in the next several months.— Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) May 20, 2023
Here's a look at some possibilities:https://t.co/4Ipw0KGF5P
- Another team looking to fill its General Manager position seems to be getting closer to a decision is the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Among those believed to have got 2nd RD interviews for Pens GM job include Eric Tulsky, Dan MacKinnon, Steve Greeley, Jason Karmanos and Matthieu Darche.— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 20, 2023
Still a fluid process.
And there’s the question of whether or not Kyle Dubas would have a change of heart if Pitt called…
