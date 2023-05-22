Avalanche show up in support of the Nuggets and Mammoth

The Colorado Avalanche are all too familiar with chasing that championship feeling a year after their first Cup win in over twenty years. This year it’s all about the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Mammoth, who are carrying the torch to glory.

The mission continues tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/n90595r6Eb — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 22, 2023

We saw Nathan MacKinnon take and miss the opening shot at game two of the Nuggets’ Western Conference Final against the Los Angeles Lakers. He and Andrew Cogliano sat courtside as Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and company won their eighth straight playoff victory at home. I’m sure MacKinnon wanted to hit the shot, but then again, the Nuggets’ won, and we know how superstitious Nate can be (e.i. the number of his hotel room ahead of game six of the 2023 SCF), so maybe he isn’t trying to make it next time either necessarily.

On this week's episode of The Chirp, Andrew Cogliano joined @darenmillard to discuss the story behind Nathan MacKinnon's hotel room number and much more!



Listen ➡️ https://t.co/aYUkKDdO7t pic.twitter.com/WM50u96JEp — NHL (@NHL) June 29, 2022

We also saw the Avalanche top defensive pair attending a second-round contest between the Nuggets and Suns. It’s good to see these guys enjoying some much-earned time off and using it to support the other franchises in the building.

If the Nuggets are able to secure the sweep with a victory over Lebron James and Anthony Davis tonight, they will also secure their franchises' first NBA Finals appearance. Our best advice to Nuggets die-hards? Make sure you soak it up. It indeed does come down to “All the Small Things.”

Cale Makar and Devon Toews are in the house for Suns vs. Nuggets!



: @nuggets pic.twitter.com/MkJH1JuXXR — BarDown (@BarDown) May 10, 2023

Speaking of other franchises in the building, the Colorado Mammoth have jerseys and championship banners strung high in the Ball Arena rafters, and they are on the cusp of adding some more as they have yet again advanced to the NLL finals where they will face the Buffalo Bandits. Their 9-8 victory over the Calgary Roughnecks gave them a shot at becoming repeat champions. That’s right; Colorado is still going for a repeat.

POV: You’re going back to the finals for the second year in a row.#TuskUp pic.twitter.com/uSaepfyOPU — x - Colorado Mammoth (@MammothLax) May 21, 2023

Let us know what you think of KSE’s run of championships in the comments!