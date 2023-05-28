Morning Flurries: Going for gold

All Avalanche
- Brad Hunt and Team Canada are playing for the gold medal as they beat Latvia 4-2. They will face off against Germany looking for the top spot. (IIHF)
- Which Johnson has the best chance of staying with the Avs: Erik Johnson or Jack Johnson? (Colorado Hockey Now)
- Sampo Ranta has left the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Eagles organization to play in Sweden for at least the next two years, if not longer despite the team still owning his rights. (Mile High Hockey)
Down Below
- As mentioned earlier, Germany is going for gold thanks to an impressive upset over the United States. The US will have to settle for bronze if they can beat Latvia for it. (ESPN)
- In case you missed it, the Florida Panthers clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1996 against yours truly thanks to Matthew Tkachuk, who is him. (Canes Country)
- Their opponent is still unknown, as the Dallas Stars staved off elimination for the second game in a row. (Knights on Ice)
