Brad Hunt wins gold with Canada

It may not be the one everybody on the Colorado Avalanche team was looking for, but it’s something!

Brad Hunt and Team Canada won the gold medal over Germany in a 5-2 final Sunday. On a team which surely would’ve featured Cale Makar (who was left out due to the ongoing investigations over alleged Team Canada infractions in 2018) along with other Canadian superstars, they managed to get it done with some new faces - including former Avs prospect Justin Barron.

GOLD SWEET GOLD FOR CANADA! pic.twitter.com/yNs73rQTFr — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 28, 2023

Hunt’s involvement with Canada helped them win gold, where he tallied up three assists in the 10 games of the tournament. For his first international call-up, not too shabby from the Colorado Eagles captain.

Hunt’s captaincy status with the Eagles and his job-well-done mentality when filling in with the Avs earned him this spot with Canada and a deserved gold medal in his first international tournament. It will go alongside his NCAA championship with Bemidji State University back in 2008-2009.

The other Avalanche participant in the tournament, Mikko Rantanen with the hosts Finland, struggled and finished seventh in the tournament. Now, both guys will get the rest they so need and deserve for their hard seasons as they prepare for a better 2023-2024 season with the Avs.