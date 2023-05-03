Gabriel Landeskog “will make a decision,” but no one knows about what

On the final radio bit of the year for Jared Bednar at Altitude Sports Radio, he updated us yesterday on the status of Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog. This included an interesting little tidbit mentioning the idea of Landeskog making a decision.

Jared Bednar via @AltitudeSR on Gabe Landeskog:



"He's in a good spot... getting some clarity on the situation for him and the organization has been a positive thing..."



He also implied that Landeskog will "make a decision," and the team will discuss it.#GoAvsGo — Adrian Hernandez (@AdoHernandez27) May 2, 2023

What is the captain making a decision about? People are jumping to the idea he’s making a decision on his career of whether or not he will even keep playing hockey. Because of Landeskog’s previous statements along with his coach and his teammates, it isn’t very believable that he’d be hanging up the skates for good.

As we’ve also heard in the past, he’s determined to get back out on the ice. If anything, this decision is more focused on his recovery moving forward. Just before and after the initial announcement of him missing the rest of the year, Landeskog hadn’t been skating with the team at all.

However, during the end stretch of the playoffs for the Avs, Landeskog was skating more with the team as he continues to recover from his knee injury stemming back to the 2020 bubble playoffs. He had also said there were still discussions on whether or not he would get more surgeries to fix his knee moving forward and would come to a consensus on it soon.

J.T. Probably asking Landeskog if he can give the team 5 minutes of ice time tonight. pic.twitter.com/tLP6Y7l25u — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) April 30, 2023

If anything, that is what this decision is about. Knowing Landeskog and hockey culture as a whole, there’s no way he will quit trying to get back into the sport. There’s no way it’ll keep him out forever. Of course, we just hope he continues to get better daily and makes good progress to live a good life outside of hockey.