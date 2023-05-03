Stanley Cup Playoffs Open Thread: May 3

Game 1

New Jersey Devils: 0-0

Carolina Hurricanes: 0-0

Where: PNC Arena (Raleigh, NC)

Time: 5:00 p.m. MT

Watch: ESPN, SN, TVAS

The Canes and Devils face off in the second round after beating the New York Islanders and New York Rangers respectively. New Jersey hasn’t been in this position since 2012 when they last won a playoff series. Meanwhile, Carolina looks to get over the second-round hump. Both look to start their series on the right foot down in Raleigh.

Game 1

Edmonton Oilers: 0-0

Vegas Golden Knights: 0-0

Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV)

Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

Watch: ESPN, SN, TVAS

Edmonton and Vegas make up probably the most intriguing matchup out of the Western Conference. Two firehouse teams with Stanley Cup expectations start their series tonight on the strip looking to get the edge over the other.

Follow along with the games and commentary in the comments below!