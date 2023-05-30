Questions arise about Landeskog’s recovery

The last we heard about Gabriel Landeskog, he had successful surgery on his knee and sets off on yet another long road to recovery. While there will (and already have been) several bumps on the road, a huge mountain may be in his way.

Landeskog mentioned speaking with Lonzo Ball of the Chicago Bulls, who had the same surgery as Gabe as he also recovers from injury. But, it was rumored yesterday Ball might be done with his NBA career due to his injury.

If this is the case, Landeskog could be headed down the same path. With the same injury, a similar healing process, and the same, if not worse aggravation on the knee, the Colorado Avalanche captain has a more treacherous path toward making a comeback.

Something to take note of as Ball had the same surgery Landeskog did. If Ball can’t even play, that may not be a good sign for Landeskog either. Every body is different, so we can only hope for a different recovery for Landeskog compared to Ball #GoAvsGo https://t.co/qW97MI3SC6 — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) May 29, 2023

Of course, as I mentioned in the tweet, every body is different. We don’t know for sure if this is exactly how it will play out for Landeskog too. It did for Marc Method, and it looks like it has for Ball, so perhaps the third time is the charm for the Avalanche captain to return to playing action. He has commented several times about not pursuing retirement and coming back to play up to this point.

He is already missing the entire 2023-2024 season because of this surgery as he does his best to make a comeback. We all know hockey players are a different breed when it comes to playing through injury (just look at the 2022 run to the Stanley Cup by Landeskog) compared to other leagues like the NBA, but we just don’t know in this instance.

Landeskog toughed it out in the past, he tried what he could this last season but now has taken matters into his own hands when recovering from being cut by Cale Makar’s skate in the 2020 bubble playoffs. Hopefully, he can live a good life off the ice first and foremost before continuing to try and make a return to the Ball Arena ice.