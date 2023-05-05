Morning Flurries: Rantanen to play for Finland at Worlds

All Avalanche
- Maybe the only Colorado Avalanche player to escape the season without an injury is Mikko Rantanen who has elected to keep playing and will represent Finland at the upcoming IIHF Men’s World Championship. The tournament begins on May 12th and is hosted by both Latvia and Finland. Rantanen previously won a World Junior hold in addition to a Men’s tournament silver both in 2016.
Leijonille taas hienoja uutisia: Mikko Rantanen saapuu MM-kotikisoihin! Lue lisää: https://t.co/3rkVtkl7mY#Leijonat #MMkisat #MMkotikisat #IIHFWorlds #WeLiveTheGame @Avalance— Leijonat (@leijonat) May 3, 2023
- One teammate won’t be joining Rantanen as the Finnish media has reported that Artturi Lehkonen sacrificed a toe during the Seattle Kraken series.
According to a report in Finland, Artturi Lehkonen suffered a broken toe in the series against the Kraken.https://t.co/TyTg41ddOK— Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) May 4, 2023
- Last night Cale Makar was named Norris Trophy finalist for the third consecutive year. [MileHighHockey]
- Speaking of the World Championship, Team USA announced their preliminary World Championship roster. No Avalanche related players on the team this go around.
Introducing the 2023 U.S. Men's National Team roster! #MensWorlds— USA Hockey (@usahockey) May 4, 2023
- The Connor Bedard lottery will be held at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 8th. Get your popcorn ready for when the Chicago Blackhawks inevitably win it.
With the #NHLDraft (Bedard) Lottery is Monday - get primed for the much-anticipated draw with:— TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 3, 2023
- Lottery Edition draft ranking by @TSNBobMcKenzie on Friday
- For more draft consideration, The Athletic’s draft rankings with some late first round options in Colorado’s range.
This is a forward-heavy draft. But not as much as @coreypronman thought at first.— The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) May 3, 2023
The other factor that could affect this class?
"The Russian variable is one of the most fascinating parts of this draft."
- As hopefully a sign of things to come, the Vegas Golden Knights will be broadcasting their games over the air for free in their local region. You move next, Altitude.
We’re extremely proud to announce a new partnership with @EWScrippsCO that will air all locally broadcast Golden Knights games FOR FREE to residents of Nevada and the team’s TV territory starting in 2023-24!! #ScrippsSports #VegasBorn #UKnightTheRealm https://t.co/pY6skDCWQj— z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 4, 2023
