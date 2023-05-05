 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Rantanen to play for Finland at Worlds

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
/ new
2022 NHL Global Series - Finland - Colorado Avalanche v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • Maybe the only Colorado Avalanche player to escape the season without an injury is Mikko Rantanen who has elected to keep playing and will represent Finland at the upcoming IIHF Men’s World Championship. The tournament begins on May 12th and is hosted by both Latvia and Finland. Rantanen previously won a World Junior hold in addition to a Men’s tournament silver both in 2016.
  • One teammate won’t be joining Rantanen as the Finnish media has reported that Artturi Lehkonen sacrificed a toe during the Seattle Kraken series.
  • Last night Cale Makar was named Norris Trophy finalist for the third consecutive year. [MileHighHockey]

Down Below

  • Speaking of the World Championship, Team USA announced their preliminary World Championship roster. No Avalanche related players on the team this go around.
  • The Connor Bedard lottery will be held at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 8th. Get your popcorn ready for when the Chicago Blackhawks inevitably win it.
  • For more draft consideration, The Athletic’s draft rankings with some late first round options in Colorado’s range.
  • As hopefully a sign of things to come, the Vegas Golden Knights will be broadcasting their games over the air for free in their local region. You move next, Altitude.

