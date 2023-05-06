Stanley Cup Playoffs Open Thread: May 6

Game 2 Pacific Division Finals

Vegas Golden Knights: 1-0

Edmonton Oilers: 0-1

Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV)

Time: 5:00 p.m. MT

Watch: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Game 1 was an advertisement for what both teams do well. Vegas suffocated Edmonton at 5-on-5, creating 68.5% and 78.4% of expected goals in the first two periods before falling back into a defensive style in the third, while Edmonton got two power plays from the great Leon Draisaitl and he added another two at 5-on-5. Five Golden Knights scored six goals, while one Oiler scored four, which is a really great example of how both teams win games. Edmonton is the most top-heavy team in the league, as they rely heavily on the best one-two punch in all of hockey between Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, while Vegas tries to beat you with their depth. It will be very interesting to see what adjustments both teams make to try to slow down what the other proved they are good at in the first game.

