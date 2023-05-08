 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: Draft Lottery and Vegas-Edmonton Game 3

Big night on the hockey calendar.

By Jackie Kay
2019 NHL Lottery Draft Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

First up with tonight’s festivities there’s a pretty big event which will determine the fate of one franchise who will earn the right to pick first in the upcoming NHL Draft and in all likelihood select budding superstar Connor Bedard.

Who would you like to see win the lottery?

Then stay for the festivities of the single NHL game on the schedule; Game 3 between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MT also on ESPN. The series is tied after each teams traded blowouts and haven’t been shy about scoring in their first two meetings. Will the goaltenders show up or are we in for another goal buffet?

Finally, in Colorado Avalanche news, sometimes defenseman Brad Hunt has been added to the Team Canada roster for the upcoming IIHF World Championship tournament which begins on May 12th.

