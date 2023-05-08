Open Thread: Draft Lottery and Vegas-Edmonton Game 3

First up with tonight’s festivities there’s a pretty big event which will determine the fate of one franchise who will earn the right to pick first in the upcoming NHL Draft and in all likelihood select budding superstar Connor Bedard.

Who would you like to see win the lottery?

Connor Bedard, a @WHLPats center, enters the 2023 Upper Deck #NHLDraft as one of the most anticipated prospects in years.



Odds, format and lookup tables: https://t.co/GRXwqkrxoZ



: 8 p.m. ET on @ESPN, @Sportsnet, @TVASports pic.twitter.com/Wn31t7YrHb — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 8, 2023

Then stay for the festivities of the single NHL game on the schedule; Game 3 between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MT also on ESPN. The series is tied after each teams traded blowouts and haven’t been shy about scoring in their first two meetings. Will the goaltenders show up or are we in for another goal buffet?

Finally, in Colorado Avalanche news, sometimes defenseman Brad Hunt has been added to the Team Canada roster for the upcoming IIHF World Championship tournament which begins on May 12th.