Morning Flurries: Bedard’s big winners

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Evan Liu
@LLou1e
/ new
2023 Kubota CHL Top Prospects Game - Practice Photo by Dennis Pajot/Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • Jared Bednar was not on the shortlist when it came to nominations for the Jack Adams Award as the best coach in the NHL. Did he get snubbed? (9News)
  • Free agency is still a little ways away, but who will stay and who will go when the time comes for the Colorado Avalanche? (Colorado Hockey Now)
  • Sam Malinski may have been bounced from the Colorado Eagles playoff run against the Seattle Kraken affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds, but he looked excellent in his short time in Loveland so far. (DNVR)

Down Below

  • The winner of the Connor Bedard sweepstakes is the Chicago Blackhawks. Let all your anger out in the comments below, we know. From the rigged allegations to Gary Bettman wanting to only help the original six, to have this be the end result of covering up the Kyle Beach incident, Bedard will more than likely be in the Central Division next year. Just think of this instead Avs fans:

