Morning Flurries: Bedard’s big winners

All Avalanche
- Jared Bednar was not on the shortlist when it came to nominations for the Jack Adams Award as the best coach in the NHL. Did he get snubbed? (9News)
- Free agency is still a little ways away, but who will stay and who will go when the time comes for the Colorado Avalanche? (Colorado Hockey Now)
- Sam Malinski may have been bounced from the Colorado Eagles playoff run against the Seattle Kraken affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds, but he looked excellent in his short time in Loveland so far. (DNVR)
Down Below
- The winner of the Connor Bedard sweepstakes is the Chicago Blackhawks. Let all your anger out in the comments below, we know. From the rigged allegations to Gary Bettman wanting to only help the original six, to have this be the end result of covering up the Kyle Beach incident, Bedard will more than likely be in the Central Division next year. Just think of this instead Avs fans:
The Chicago Blackhawks have won the Connor Bedard sweepstakes. Of course. This league.— Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) May 9, 2023
The Avs will have to deal with Bedard for the next few years. Buckle up. Will be fun though to see Cale Makar and Bowen Byram shut him down #GoAvsGo
- The only Stanley Cup Playoff game from last night turned South real quick between the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers. (CBC)
