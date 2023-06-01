Morning Flurries: Nate Clurman signs for another year

All Avalanche
- Another minuscule piece of business for the Colorado Avalanche before they closed out the month of May in re-signing defenseman Nate Clurman for one more year. The Colorado native doesn’t get much of a raise as he only negotiated $100K in minor league pay. Due to the fact he was arbitration eligible it makes sense for the Avalanche to get this contract out of the way early, in similar vein as Cal Burke, to tie up loose ends and mitigate the potential arbitration filings from minor league players hoping to leverage more guaranteed money on a two-way contract.
Nate Clurman #Avs— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 30, 2023
1 year / 2-way extension
$775,000 cap hit
23-24: $775k base / $100k minor
The deal buys Colorado one RFA Arb year.https://t.co/p33qAGUL7M
- One RFA who apparently won’t be back is Sampo Ranta who is going to play in Sweden for the next two seasons. [Mile High Hockey]
- Good luck to our Ball Arena roommates in Game 1 as the Denver Nuggets hope to win their first ever NBA Championship!
- Busy day in the NHL as the calendar turns to June with the naming of several new General Managers. Rumors are getting hotter on the Kyle Dubas to Pittsburgh front. It is also expected that Brad Treliving will have his introductory press conference today in Toronto as the new man in charge of the Maple Leafs.
Brad Treliving has been named the club’s General Manager— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 31, 2023
- Ron Francis got rewarded with an extension for the work he’s put in as GM of the Seattle Kraken through their first two seasons.
Trending in the right direction— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) May 31, 2023
The #SeaKraken have extended General Manager @RonFrancis10 through the 2026-27 season → https://t.co/3RyFjkB16M pic.twitter.com/AvKzKZHEEF
- It’s almost buyout season and if the Avalanche are going to get creative they are going to need to keep an eye on this group either for possible deals before a buyout to take on players for assets or as reclamation projects after. One idea I don’t mind is the thought of getting assets to take Anthony Mantha’s last year.
#Oilers Kailer Yamamoto headlines @DailyFaceoff's five #NHL buyout candidates ahead of window opening after #StanleyCup Final:https://t.co/0wnj7MzSOh— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 31, 2023
