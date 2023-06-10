Open Thread: Stanley Cup Final Game Four

Vegas Golden Knights: 2-1, 14-7 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Florida Panthers: 1-2, 13-8 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

Time: 6:00 p.m. MT

Watch: TNT, TBS, TruTv, SN, TVAS

The Vegas Golden Knights looked as comfortable as ever with a chance to take a 3-0 series lead, just one win away from hoisting their first-ever Stanley Cup and parade down the Strip in Las Vegas. They took control of games one and two, but the Florida Panthers battled back to come back from a 2-1 deficit and win 3-2 in overtime.

THE PANTHERS HAVE WON IT IN OVERTIME



WE'VE GOT OURSELVES A SERIES FOLKS pic.twitter.com/bs2YyZlnYk — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 9, 2023

They’ve won their first-ever Stanly Cup Final game after being swept by yours truly, the Colorado Avalanche back in 1996. Now, with momentum on their side and looking like Sergei Bobrovsky is back to his usual self we’ve seen in the rest of these Stanley Cup Playoffs, his Panthers will look to even up the series and make it a best-of-three. But Vegas looks to have a chance to win the Cup on home ice with a game-four win tonight.

Follow along with the commentary in the comments below!