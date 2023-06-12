 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Nichushkin anticipated to return at training camp

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories across the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
Colorado Avalanche v Anaheim Ducks Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images
  • One story that flew under the radar over the weekend was the fact that it seems missing Avalanche left wing Val Nichushkin was spotted in Russia courtesy of his wife’s Instagram post over the weekend.
  • However, the more definitive nugget of information came from The Athletic which reported that Nichushkin is anticipated to report to Colorado Avalanche training camp this fall.
  • The message still wasn’t getting through so Peter Baugh clarified even further on Twitter. The delusional hope for satisfying unanswered questions still remains but sounds like good news on the Nichushkin front.
  • Another minute piece of business went through the league office late last week as minor league defenseman Wyatt Aamodt was re-signed for another year. He received the same deal as fellow Colorado Eagle Nate Clurman with a minor league pay raise to $100k. Aamodt was also arbitration eligible, which explains the timing of the deal before qualifying offers are due June 30th. There isn’t much NHL viability despite being a prized NCAA free agent signing but Aamodt has been solid for the Eagles and is a good player to have back.
  • As we are less than three weeks away from the opening of free agency it’s time for teams to brush up on the pitfalls to avoid when deciding to hand out massive contracts. That goes for internal free agents as well.

