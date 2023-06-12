Morning Flurries: Nichushkin anticipated to return at training camp

- One story that flew under the radar over the weekend was the fact that it seems missing Avalanche left wing Val Nichushkin was spotted in Russia courtesy of his wife’s Instagram post over the weekend.
Nichushkin has made his first appearance anywhere since the strange incident during the morning of game 3 in Seattle. This was last night on his wife's Instagram. She has been spending time in Russia as of late. #Avs #GoAvsGo @FullPressNHL pic.twitter.com/bpoVYGrXG4— Brennan Vogt (@brennan_vogt) June 8, 2023
- However, the more definitive nugget of information came from The Athletic which reported that Nichushkin is anticipated to report to Colorado Avalanche training camp this fall.
There are still a plethora of unanswered questions around Valeri Nichushkin. What does all of it mean when it’s time for training camp?https://t.co/PgMTDEuOTc— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) June 9, 2023
- The message still wasn’t getting through so Peter Baugh clarified even further on Twitter. The delusional hope for satisfying unanswered questions still remains but sounds like good news on the Nichushkin front.
I thought it was newsworthy to share confirmation that all parties expect Nichushkin to return for training camp. Perhaps it’s not a surprise, but it felt newsworthy given how last season ended. There’s still a whole bunch of unanswered questions, which the article points out.— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) June 9, 2023
- Another minute piece of business went through the league office late last week as minor league defenseman Wyatt Aamodt was re-signed for another year. He received the same deal as fellow Colorado Eagle Nate Clurman with a minor league pay raise to $100k. Aamodt was also arbitration eligible, which explains the timing of the deal before qualifying offers are due June 30th. There isn’t much NHL viability despite being a prized NCAA free agent signing but Aamodt has been solid for the Eagles and is a good player to have back.
1 year / 2-way extension
NHL: $775,000
Minor: $100,000
- As we are less than three weeks away from the opening of free agency it’s time for teams to brush up on the pitfalls to avoid when deciding to hand out massive contracts. That goes for internal free agents as well.
A weaker than normal UFA class = a strong possibility of middling players getting overpaid.— Matt Larkin (@MLarkinHockey) June 11, 2023
Our @scotmaxw breaks down the Buyer Beware UFAs of 2023 – with different types of red flags for each:https://t.co/eOVVQTPR3S
