Open Thread: Stanley Cup Final Game Five

Vegas Golden Knights: 3-1, 15-7 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Florida Panthers: 1-3, 13-9 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 6:00 p.m. MT

Watch: TNT, TBS, TruTV, TVAS, SN

We’re down to maybe the final game day of the year for the 2022-23 NHL season. It could all end tonight as the Vegas Golden Knights are one win away from their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Thanks to just barely hanging on in a wild ending in game four in Sunrise, Florida, they have a chance to end the series.

It was chaos to end the game with the Florida Panthers doing everything they could to come back for the second game in a row. When they didn’t, all hell broke loose.

That's one way to end a game... pic.twitter.com/vVe4oCyeIu — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 11, 2023

Florida is flustered and frustrated, while Vegas is vigilant and vigorous in their game which has given them the opportunity to win in front of their home fans. Will it end tonight, or will we go to South Florida once again for game six?

