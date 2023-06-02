 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Stanley Cup Champs only for a bit longer

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories across the NHL.

By Evan Liu
2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • Our most recent episode of the Mile High Hockey Lab goes over the recent Gabriel Landeskog and Lonzo Ball news, previewing the Stanley Cup Final, and spinning through the wheel-o-free agents! You can watch the episode here.
  • While taking it with a grain of salt, it has been rumored Darren Helm may call it a career after suffering through last year’s injury debacle.

Down Below

  • The Stanley Cup Final begins tomorrow night. While the Colorado Avalanche won’t be able to defend its title, they have the right to watch the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers battle it out. There is a true favorite and a true underdog. I think you can guess which is which. But, there is also one team with all the pressure and the other which is loose and ready for whatever comes its way. (NHL.com)
  • Meanwhile, the jerseys with the Stanley Cup Final patches were released, and let’s just say we’re glad the Avs’ jerseys didn’t look like this.

