Morning Flurries: Stanley Cup Champs only for a bit longer

- Our most recent episode of the Mile High Hockey Lab goes over the recent Gabriel Landeskog and Lonzo Ball news, previewing the Stanley Cup Final, and spinning through the wheel-o-free agents! You can watch the episode here.
- While taking it with a grain of salt, it has been rumored Darren Helm may call it a career after suffering through last year’s injury debacle.
Not officially announced yet, but a source tells me Avs veteran Darren Helm will retire— Adrian Dater (@adater) May 29, 2023
While not yet official, it sounds like Darren Helm is retiring…— Casey Cheatum (@CaseyCheatum) May 29, 2023
He’ll always be a Red Wing in the eyes of many, but Avs fans will remember him as the guy who put the dagger through the heart of this core’s biggest demon.
Forever a 2022 Stanley Cup Champion. #GoAvsGo https://t.co/NDGL83BspD pic.twitter.com/kvOQTYxQTF
- The Stanley Cup Final begins tomorrow night. While the Colorado Avalanche won’t be able to defend its title, they have the right to watch the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers battle it out. There is a true favorite and a true underdog. I think you can guess which is which. But, there is also one team with all the pressure and the other which is loose and ready for whatever comes its way. (NHL.com)
- Meanwhile, the jerseys with the Stanley Cup Final patches were released, and let’s just say we’re glad the Avs’ jerseys didn’t look like this.
New addition pic.twitter.com/B5kNbxs3Rm— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 31, 2023
