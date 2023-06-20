Why Alex Kerfoot is a good option to come back to Colorado

The Toronto Maple Leafs are making plenty of changes this offseason.

After finally surpassing the first round but being beaten in five games by the eventual Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers, Toronto looks to what’s next. This includes not re-signing some players, such as Justin Holl, Michael Bunting, and Alex Kerfoot.

Beloved Leafs Alex Kerfoot and Justin Holl will reportedly not be re-signed before hitting UFA.

While the Colorado Avalanche would be looking to grab other UFAs such as Bunting and another big name in Ryan O’Reilly, they’ll have a lot of competition. Meanwhile, Kerfoot may not be as vulnerable to other teams giving the Avs a chance to bring him back.

Kerfoot’s first two years in the NHL came in the Mile High City, starting in the 2017/18 season with a combined 34 goals and 51 assists. It wasn’t bad for his first two years in the league before being moved to Toronto for the even-better move to bring in future Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri.

The Maple Leafs have acquired defenceman Tyson Barrie, forward Alex Kerfoot and a 2020 sixth-round pick (COL) in exchange for Nazem Kadri, Calle Rosen and a 2020 third-round pick (TOR).





However, in Toronto, Kerfoot has struggled in a goal-scoring sense, with only 40 goals in four years and 94 assists. With only six more goals in double the years, he has taken more of a defensive role in his game while toning back the scoring.

However, having worked under Jared Bednar before and having a scoring touch with the opportunities given to him in an Avs uniform, he could be a good fit on the third line to provide some depth scoring. Colorado has brought in several players recently they have found success with in the past. While some didn’t pan out the way they wanted such as Carl Soderberg and Patrick Nemeth, others such as Jack Johnson have been successful.

ALEX KERFOOT OPENS THE SCORING FOR AVALANCHE!

Kerfoot would likely be given chances up on the top six as well when chances arise. He’s done it before and proven he has some scoring touch to him. A change of scenery outside of the consistent pressure in Toronto could help him.

Furthermore, his cap hit isn’t too high on his current contract. At $3.5M a year, the Avs could afford it with part of captain Gabriel Landeskog’s hit. If Chris MacFarland can talk Kerfoot to keep his current salary or go no higher than $4M a year, he could be a good option financially as well - but would certainly need to back it up on the ice.

Knowing the system and team, working with the coaching staff, and a consistent trend of bringing back old players helps Kerfoot's case for his possible return to Colorado.